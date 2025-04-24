Grief and Outrage: Aftermath of Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Nathaniel household in Indore is shrouded in grief following the tragic killing of Sushil Nathaniel in a terror attack. Nathaniel, an LIC branch manager, was visiting Jammu and Kashmir with his family when the incident occurred. His daughter, Akanksha, was also injured.

Jema Vikas, the wife of Sushil's brother, conveyed the horrific details of the incident, revealing that a terrorist demanded Nathaniel recite a religious verse. When he identified as Christian, the assailant shot him, killing him instantly. His daughter suffered a bullet wound to her leg.

In a related development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cut short his Mumbai visit to attend the last rites of Dinesh Miraniya, another victim of the attack, which has sparked massive public outrage. This attack, deemed one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has intensified the nation's fury and political divide.

Vinod Agarwal, a relative of Miraniya, labeled the attack as an assault on Hindutva, condemning it and criticizing Congress for perceived political maneuvering. Meanwhile, CM Sai expressed confidence in India's strong response to Pakistan, citing measures such as the suspension of the Indus Water treaty and the closure of the Wagah-Attari border.

The Indian government has already taken concrete actions against Pakistan, including declaring certain Pakistani diplomats persona non grata. This decisive stance underscores India's resolve to counteract further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)