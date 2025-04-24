Left Menu

Terror Strikes in J&K: Army Jawan Falls, Security Operations Intensify

An Army jawan died after a fierce encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur. Security operations continue as forces hunt militants in Poonch and investigate a recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, marking one of the worst terrorist incidents in the Valley post-2019 Pulwama attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army jawan has succumbed to injuries sustained during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials confirmed on Thursday. According to the police, a joint security operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence. The initial firefight led to severe injuries for one soldier, who later died despite exhaustive medical attempts to save him, as reported by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on X.

As firefights continue in the Basantgarh region, additional details are yet to be disclosed. Concurrently, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been conducting operations for the tenth consecutive day in the dense forests of Lasana, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, targeting suspected terrorists. Since April 15, security forces have been extensively combing the forest after an initial exchange of gunfire with militants the previous day.

Officials report that terrorists engaged Romeo Force soldiers, causing injuries to one near Lasana village, situated along the National Highway linking Poonch and Jammu. This incident follows a brutal terrorist assault in Pahalgam on Tuesday, where 26 tourists were killed—a massacre noted as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. This latest attack is a significant terror incident following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

