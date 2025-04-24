India's Underground Coal Mining Revolution: Policy Boost to Dig Deeper

In a strategic move to expedite underground coal mining, the Indian government has unveiled a set of incentives including the waiver of upfront payments, aimed at fostering sustainable coal production.

This initiative by the Ministry of Coal aims to rejuvenate the sector by tackling the high costs and lengthy setup times associated with underground mining.

Key reforms include reducing the revenue share percentage from four to two percent. This financial relief is expected to make underground coal projects more viable and attractive for private sector investments, subsequently fast-tracking project implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)