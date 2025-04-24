PM Modi Vows Retaliation and Justice After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that India will relentlessly pursue terrorists and ensure justice. In a public address in Bihar, he emphasized the country's resolve and announced impactful security measures, signaling a strong international stance against terrorism.
In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message of defiance and retribution on Thursday. Speaking at the National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhubani, Bihar, Modi affirmed India's unwavering resolve to pursue terrorists to every corner of the globe until justice is served.
"The country grieves for the lives lost in Pahalgam," Modi stated, emphasizing the unity and determination of 140 crore Indians to combat terrorism and deliver stern justice to perpetrators and their handlers. "We will not rest," he declared, as he called upon global support against terrorism, thanking international leaders for their solidarity.
In response, Modi announced a series of robust security measures, including the cessation of the Indus Waters Treaty, barring Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption, and expelling military advisors from respective high commissions. These steps underscore India's strong stance and commitment to safeguarding its citizens from future threats.
