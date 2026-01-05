Left Menu

Thane Police Ramp Up Security Measures Ahead of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Polls

Ahead of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls on January 15, Thane police's Kalyan Zone III undertook 2,527 preventive actions. Efforts include weapon and liquor confiscation, cash recovery, and deployment of drones, ensuring election security. Numerous arrests have been made to prevent disruptions.

Updated: 05-01-2026 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation elections, Thane Police in Kalyan Zone III have enacted more than 2,500 preventive measures. Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende confirmed that 2,527 actions under various legal sections aimed at thwarting potential disturbances have been initiated.

Among the measures, authorities have managed the deposition of 1,110 out of 1,301 licensed weapons, seizing illegal firearms and other weaponry such as knives, choppers, and swords. They also confiscated significant quantities of illegal alcohol and drugs, alongside arresting 107 individuals involved in the underground liquor trade.

The police have recovered cash worth Rs 9 lakh and have taken action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and MCOCA against several individuals. To bolster security for polling, 24 drones have been deployed, with a significant police force mobilized, including DCPs, ACPs, constables, and SRPF platoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

