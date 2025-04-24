Adani Energy Solutions Sees Major Profit Surge in Q4

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) saw its shares jump nearly 3% on Thursday, thanks to an impressive 87% rise in profits for the March quarter. This surge was supported by a one-time exceptional income.

The shares closed at Rs 962.05 on the BSE, having peaked at Rs 972.45 during the day's trade, while on the NSE, they finished at Rs 963. Profits reached Rs 714 crore, a significant leap from Rs 381.29 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income surged by 35.9% to Rs 6,596.39 crore, as stated in its regulatory filing. Excluding a one-time regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, the adjusted PAT stands at Rs 566 crore, reflecting a 48% rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)