Left Menu

Adani Energy Solutions Sees Major Profit Surge in Q4

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) rose significantly following an 87% increase in profit for the March quarter, driven by a one-time exceptional income. The company's total income increased by 35.9%, while its adjusted PAT rose 48%, excluding regulatory income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:37 IST
Adani Energy Solutions Sees Major Profit Surge in Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) saw its shares jump nearly 3% on Thursday, thanks to an impressive 87% rise in profits for the March quarter. This surge was supported by a one-time exceptional income.

The shares closed at Rs 962.05 on the BSE, having peaked at Rs 972.45 during the day's trade, while on the NSE, they finished at Rs 963. Profits reached Rs 714 crore, a significant leap from Rs 381.29 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income surged by 35.9% to Rs 6,596.39 crore, as stated in its regulatory filing. Excluding a one-time regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, the adjusted PAT stands at Rs 566 crore, reflecting a 48% rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025