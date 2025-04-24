Tourism in J&K Unshaken by Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary resolutely condemned the violence, asserting that attempts to instill fear would not deter tourism in the region. Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Choudhary emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir remains a preferred destination for travelers, celebrated for its warmth and hospitality.

Highlighting the state's unity against terrorism, the Deputy CM noted the public's demonstration of defiance and the Chief Minister's initiatives in convening a cabinet and all-party meeting. He reassured tourists of the government's staunch support, especially in the wake of recent events.

Choudhary also mentioned the state's collaboration with the central and other state governments, underscored by a recent meeting with Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The all-party gathering in Srinagar began with a moment of silence for the attack victims, demonstrating political unity in response to the April 22nd assault.

