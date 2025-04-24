Left Menu

Tourism in J&K Unshaken by Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary reassures that the Pahalgam terror attack won't deter tourism. In a Srinagar press meet, he emphasized the region's resilience against terrorism and collaboration with national leaders, noting a unified political stance following the somber All-Party Meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:03 IST
Tourism in J&K Unshaken by Pahalgam Terror Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary resolutely condemned the violence, asserting that attempts to instill fear would not deter tourism in the region. Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Choudhary emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir remains a preferred destination for travelers, celebrated for its warmth and hospitality.

Highlighting the state's unity against terrorism, the Deputy CM noted the public's demonstration of defiance and the Chief Minister's initiatives in convening a cabinet and all-party meeting. He reassured tourists of the government's staunch support, especially in the wake of recent events.

Choudhary also mentioned the state's collaboration with the central and other state governments, underscored by a recent meeting with Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The all-party gathering in Srinagar began with a moment of silence for the attack victims, demonstrating political unity in response to the April 22nd assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025