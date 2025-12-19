Barcelona Scores Big: Top Beneficiary in Women's Euro 2025 Club Payments

Barcelona emerged as the top earner from a €9 million fund allocated for clubs whose players participated in the 2025 Women's European Championship.

The club received €567,000, calculated at a daily rate of €1,095 per player, as stars like Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas represented Spain in the tournament held in Switzerland.

Other benefited clubs included Bayern Munich with €465,000 and Chelsea with €462,000. Spanish clubs collectively secured €1.16 million, with Barcelona receiving over half of that amount.

