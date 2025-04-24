Left Menu

Europe's Bold Path to Energy Independence

The European Commission is set to unveil a roadmap in two weeks detailing its strategy to eliminate reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as stated by President Ursula von der Leyen at a recent energy event in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:56 IST
Europe's Bold Path to Energy Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Commission has announced its plan to release a roadmap within the next two weeks, outlining its strategy to eliminate all imports of Russian fossil fuels. This commitment was emphasized by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a notable energy event in London.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission vowed to completely cease its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. This strategic move aims to shield Europe from geopolitical energy dependencies.

Details of the roadmap are eagerly anticipated, as Europe seeks alternative energy solutions to ensure it can meet its ambitious timeline while securing its energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025