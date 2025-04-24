Europe's Bold Path to Energy Independence

The European Commission has announced its plan to release a roadmap within the next two weeks, outlining its strategy to eliminate all imports of Russian fossil fuels. This commitment was emphasized by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a notable energy event in London.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission vowed to completely cease its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. This strategic move aims to shield Europe from geopolitical energy dependencies.

Details of the roadmap are eagerly anticipated, as Europe seeks alternative energy solutions to ensure it can meet its ambitious timeline while securing its energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)