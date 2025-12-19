Left Menu

Urgency in Action: Addressing the NH-415 Road Delay Crisis

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over delays and poor execution on the NH-45's Itanagar-Banderdewa section, causing hardship during monsoons. He demanded immediate corrective actions to make the road safe for winter travel, emphasizing its strategic importance and the need for accountability and urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:07 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has raised serious concerns regarding the persistent delays and substandard execution of the Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-45, exacerbating public hardship particularly during the monsoon spell.

In light of these issues, Khandu emphasized the necessity for immediate corrective measures. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that the road is made fully trafficable and secure for uninterrupted vehicular movement by winter.

NH-415 serves as a crucial artery for Itanagar, linking it with Assam and facilitating essential supplies, emergency services, and economic activities. The Chief Minister stressed a need for urgency, accountability, and a focus on public benefit to address the existing shortcomings in the project's execution.

