Left Menu

United Against Terror: J&K Leaders Stand in Solidarity After Pahalgam Tragedy

In a remarkable display of political unity, leaders from various parties in Jammu and Kashmir, chaired by CM Omar Abdullah, unanimously condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. They stressed on enhancing civilian safety measures and maintaining communal harmony while grieving the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:07 IST
United Against Terror: J&K Leaders Stand in Solidarity After Pahalgam Tragedy
Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir convened in an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to denounce the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad, who united in grief over the loss of innocent lives and urged enhanced safety measures for civilians.

Expressing the region's collective anguish, Ghulam Nabi Azad highlighted the shared grief and unity of Hindus and Muslims against terrorism. Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized international cooperation to maintain harmony, urging both Indian and Pakistani governments to remain calm. He relayed a message from Rahul Gandhi against politicizing the tragedy, suggesting an all-party J&K delegation visit the victims' families and proposing posthumous honors for bravery.

Following the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution condemning the attack and reaffirming commitment to peace. Abdullah described the assault as an attack on the values of 'Kashmiriyat' and the idea of India. The Pahalgam attack, targeting tourists and claiming 26 lives, is regarded as the region's deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025