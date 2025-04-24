United Against Terror: J&K Leaders Stand in Solidarity After Pahalgam Tragedy

Leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir convened in an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to denounce the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad, who united in grief over the loss of innocent lives and urged enhanced safety measures for civilians.

Expressing the region's collective anguish, Ghulam Nabi Azad highlighted the shared grief and unity of Hindus and Muslims against terrorism. Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized international cooperation to maintain harmony, urging both Indian and Pakistani governments to remain calm. He relayed a message from Rahul Gandhi against politicizing the tragedy, suggesting an all-party J&K delegation visit the victims' families and proposing posthumous honors for bravery.

Following the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution condemning the attack and reaffirming commitment to peace. Abdullah described the assault as an attack on the values of 'Kashmiriyat' and the idea of India. The Pahalgam attack, targeting tourists and claiming 26 lives, is regarded as the region's deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)