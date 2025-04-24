Leaders Unite Post-Pahalgam Tragedy: Solidarity in Jammu & Kashmir

In the wake of the catastrophic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a critical all-party meeting was convened in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Leaders across the political spectrum united to voice a strong condemnation of the brutal assault, expressing solidarity with the victims and stressing the importance of unity.

CPI(MP) MLA M Y Tarigami underscored the need for collective resolve during this crisis, urging governments nationwide to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir citizens. Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh described the meeting as vital, highlighting the unified resolution passed to support peace endeavors, as endorsed by the central government.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah articulated profound anguish over the Pahalgam attack, stressing unity in action. He condemned the inhumane assault, recognizing it as an attack on the values of Kashmiriyat. Abdullah urged calm, praising the heroic sacrifice of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah. A call for solidarity across all societal sectors was echoed to uphold peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)