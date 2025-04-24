Left Menu

Leaders Unite Post-Pahalgam Tragedy: Solidarity in Jammu & Kashmir

Following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, April 2025, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, under CM Omar Abdullah, convened to condemn the act. They adopted a resolution for peace, calling for unity and condemning the assault on Kashmiriyat. Tributes were paid to the heroics of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

CPI(MP) MLA M Y Tarigami and Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the catastrophic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a critical all-party meeting was convened in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Leaders across the political spectrum united to voice a strong condemnation of the brutal assault, expressing solidarity with the victims and stressing the importance of unity.

CPI(MP) MLA M Y Tarigami underscored the need for collective resolve during this crisis, urging governments nationwide to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir citizens. Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh described the meeting as vital, highlighting the unified resolution passed to support peace endeavors, as endorsed by the central government.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah articulated profound anguish over the Pahalgam attack, stressing unity in action. He condemned the inhumane assault, recognizing it as an attack on the values of Kashmiriyat. Abdullah urged calm, praising the heroic sacrifice of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah. A call for solidarity across all societal sectors was echoed to uphold peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

