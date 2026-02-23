Diplomatic Tensions: Poland Rebukes Hungary Over Ukrainian Solidarity

Poland's Foreign Minister voiced a strong rebuke against Hungary on Monday, accusing it of failing to show solidarity with Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions. He claims Hungary's government is cultivating anti-Ukrainian sentiments to influence its election campaign.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Radoslaw Sikorski expressed his disappointment, stating, "I would have expected a much greater feeling of solidarity from Hungary for Ukraine." His comments highlight growing diplomatic rifts within the EU over support for Ukraine.

Sikorski further alleged that the ruling party in Hungary utilizes state propaganda to stir hostility against Ukraine and is now attempting to exploit this sentiment for electoral gains, describing their actions as shocking.