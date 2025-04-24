Defending Ukraine: A Fight for Frozen Russian Assets
Amidst renewed missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine prioritizes defense as its central strategy, supported by a bid for access to frozen Russian assets valued at $300 billion for reconstruction. Ukraine's officials push for these funds globally, with ongoing discussions in Washington with IMF and U.S. Treasury bodies.
Amid overnight missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's urgent focus has shifted to defense. Central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi highlighted the necessity of converting $300 billion in frozen Russian assets for reconstruction.
The assault, marking Kyiv's most significant attack this year, resulted in eight fatalities and over 70 injuries. Pyshnyi, speaking at IMF and World Bank meetings, emphasized defense as Ukraine's top priority.
Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko spoke on enhancing weapon production. Ukraine's diplomatic efforts focus on releasing Russian assets frozen post-2022 invasion, a critical element in covering losses and bolstering national resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
