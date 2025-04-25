Left Menu

Japan Achieves Record Low Greenhouse Gas Emissions Amid Renewables Surge

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions reached record lows for the fiscal year ending March 2024, dropping by 4% due to increased renewable energy use and nuclear plant restarts. The country recorded a 23.3% reduction from 2013 levels, moving closer to its 2030 carbon reduction goal.

  Japan

Japan has achieved a significant milestone as its greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low for the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, according to government figures released on Friday.

Driven by reduced energy use and a shift toward renewable sources alongside nuclear plant restarts, the nation's emissions decreased by 4%, totaling 1.071 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, down from 1.116 billion tons the previous year, per the environment ministry.

This decline represents the lowest emission level since data collection began in 1990/91 and marks the second consecutive year of reduction. The drop was particularly benefited by decreases across the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as in households and transportation.

