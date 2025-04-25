Left Menu

Offshore Workers on Edge: Strike Looms Over Pay Dispute

Unite union members employed by TotalEnergies are voting on potential strike action following the rejection of a proposed pay increase. The dispute involves a pay claim for 2025, with offers of a 1.5% and later 1.75% raise deemed insufficient. Ballots open April 29, close June 2.

Updated: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST
The Unite union announced on Friday that offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies are casting votes for potential strike action due to a contentious pay dispute.

The disagreement centers on around 50 union members working on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms. They have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed pay increase that they claim amounts to a real terms pay cut. The pay claim focuses on the year 2025, set to begin on January 1.

TotalEnergies initially suggested a 1.5% salary raise, which was later adjusted to 1.75%, but neither offer satisfied the workers, according to the union. The ballot for a strike action amongst these platform workers opens on April 29 and concludes on June 2.

