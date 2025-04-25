Offshore Workers on Edge: Strike Looms Over Pay Dispute
Unite union members employed by TotalEnergies are voting on potential strike action following the rejection of a proposed pay increase. The dispute involves a pay claim for 2025, with offers of a 1.5% and later 1.75% raise deemed insufficient. Ballots open April 29, close June 2.
The Unite union announced on Friday that offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies are casting votes for potential strike action due to a contentious pay dispute.
The disagreement centers on around 50 union members working on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms. They have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed pay increase that they claim amounts to a real terms pay cut. The pay claim focuses on the year 2025, set to begin on January 1.
TotalEnergies initially suggested a 1.5% salary raise, which was later adjusted to 1.75%, but neither offer satisfied the workers, according to the union. The ballot for a strike action amongst these platform workers opens on April 29 and concludes on June 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
