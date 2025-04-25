IAEA Chief Grossi’s Strategic US Visit Strengthens Global Nuclear Cooperation

In a mission aimed at advancing global nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi embarked on a high-level diplomatic visit to Washington DC. Over a comprehensive three-day itinerary, Grossi met with top U.S. administration officials, engaged leaders of major multilateral development banks (MDBs), and participated in high-profile think-tank events to reaffirm the IAEA’s pivotal role in global nuclear governance and energy development.

Strategic Discussions with U.S. Officials on Non-Proliferation and Safety

Marking his first visit to the U.S. capital since President Donald Trump’s latest term began in January, Director General Grossi underscored the critical partnership between the United States and the IAEA. The United States was instrumental in establishing the IAEA in 1957 to balance the peaceful applications of nuclear energy with the imperative to prevent nuclear weapons proliferation.

During his visit, Grossi held key meetings with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and David Wright, Chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Discussions focused on intensifying cooperation on global nuclear safety, the expansion of peaceful nuclear energy, and strengthening non-proliferation safeguards.

“The United States is an indispensable partner in our important work to make the world safer and more prosperous,” Grossi said. “I’m very encouraged by the strong support expressed this week for the IAEA’s mission—particularly our non-proliferation efforts and the push for global nuclear safety.”

Expanding Nuclear Energy Financing: Talks with World Bank and ADB

A major theme of the Director General’s visit was the mobilization of financial support for nuclear energy, particularly from major development institutions. In meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga and Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda, Grossi emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in meeting global sustainable development and decarbonization targets.

“With the world striving for sustainable development and prosperity, the need for clean, reliable, and sustainable energy is more urgent than ever,” Grossi stated.

He highlighted that while MDBs like the World Bank and ADB have historically shied away from funding new nuclear builds, there is a growing global consensus—reflected in the outcomes of COP28 in Dubai—that nuclear energy is essential to the clean energy transition.

At COP28, member states issued a call to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission technologies, including nuclear power. Grossi argued that aligning MDB financing strategies with this new global direction would significantly boost efforts toward deep decarbonization and energy equity.

Grossi also offered IAEA’s technical expertise to MDBs, suggesting the agency is prepared to support infrastructure development, safety protocols, and safeguard systems for future nuclear initiatives upon request.

Think-Tank Engagements: Addressing Global Challenges and Emerging Risks

In addition to his policy meetings, Director General Grossi engaged in dialogues hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Topics ranged from Iran’s nuclear program and North Korea’s weapons activities to the increasing international interest in nuclear power, especially from emerging economies.

At the Carnegie Endowment, Grossi participated in a dynamic discussion with a group of young nuclear professionals, reinforcing the IAEA’s commitment to supporting the next generation of nuclear experts.

Furthermore, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a respected global security organization, hosted Grossi for a session on how the IAEA ensures that the rapid global expansion of nuclear energy adheres to strict standards of safeguards, safety, and security.

“We are working with everyone, especially nuclear newcomers, to ensure that every project is going down the right path,” Grossi affirmed, highlighting the IAEA’s vigilance in overseeing nuclear projects worldwide.

Looking Ahead: Mobilizing Global Partnerships for a Nuclear Future

Director General Grossi’s visit comes at a time when geopolitical tensions, climate change imperatives, and global energy security are intensifying the need for international collaboration in the nuclear space. By strengthening ties with U.S. institutions and MDBs, the IAEA aims to pave the way for broader access to nuclear technology that is safe, secure, and supportive of global development goals.

Grossi’s diplomatic efforts underscore the IAEA’s expanding role—not only as a technical watchdog but as a catalyst for multilateral cooperation and sustainable progress in the nuclear domain.