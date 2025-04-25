ILO Spotlights Social Innovation and Solidarity Economy at Global Government Summit

The International Labour Organization (ILO) played a prominent role at the inaugural Global Government Summit, held from April 9 to 11, 2025, in Luxembourg City. This milestone event, hosted by the Ministry of Labour of Luxembourg, convened a diverse assembly of global policymakers, multilateral institutions, and civil society stakeholders to deliberate the evolving role of social innovation in shaping inclusive and sustainable societies.

ILO’s Centenary Legacy and Tripartite Model

Speaking at the high-level opening panel, Rie Vejs-Kjeldgaard, Director of the ILO’s Sustainable Enterprises, Productivity and Just Transition Department (ENTERPRISES), reflected on the organization’s century-old roots. Founded in 1919, the ILO is itself a pioneering social innovation, grounded in a tripartite governance model that brings together governments, employers, and workers to collaboratively set global labour standards and policies.

Vejs-Kjeldgaard underscored the significance of the ILO’s work with 187 Member States, including those participating in the summit, in fostering social justice through innovative solutions. She drew attention to the ILO’s long-standing commitment to promoting the social and solidarity economy (SSE)—a diverse economic ecosystem encompassing cooperatives, mutuals, social enterprises, and community-based organizations—as a vital enabler of decent work, enterprise resilience, and a just transition to greener economies.

Building Inclusive Frameworks for the SSE

Adding depth to the ILO’s vision, Simel Esim, Head of the ILO’s Cooperative, Social and Solidarity Economy Unit (COOP/SSE) and Chair of the UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), emphasized the urgency of developing shared terminology, consistent statistics, and coherent policy frameworks to advance the SSE globally.

She highlighted that the 2022 International Labour Conference had adopted a widely referenced definition of the SSE, which has since been reinforced by United Nations General Assembly resolutions in 2023 and 2024. This evolving consensus, she argued, is critical for legal recognition and integration of SSE actors in national and global policy agendas.

Esim noted the ILO’s leadership in enhancing statistical visibility through two technical working groups. The first, in collaboration with the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC), focuses on quantifying the economic contribution of cooperatives. The second, under the UNTFSSE, is developing new methodologies to assess the broader impact of the SSE on economies and societies.

Social Innovation: Collective, Transformative, Inclusive

Both Vejs-Kjeldgaard and Esim stressed that the transformative power of social innovation lies in its collective, democratic, and inclusive nature. Esim articulated that innovations are only truly “social” when they reorganize social relationships, enhance individual and collective capabilities, and actively reduce inequalities, all while serving the common good across generations.

She reiterated the ILO’s resolve to assist its Member States and social partners in crafting enabling ecosystems for social innovation—grounded in the organization’s rights-based and normative frameworks—that empower marginalized groups, including women in rural areas, youth, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations.

The Luxembourg Declaration: A Vision for Socially Driven Futures

The summit culminated in the unanimous adoption of the Luxembourg Declaration: Shaping the Future of Social Innovation. This landmark document articulates a rights-based, context-sensitive, and inclusive approach to social innovation. It calls for enabling policies, tailored financial tools, and robust measurement systems to scale meaningful solutions across all sectors of society.

The declaration draws inspiration from the G20 Fortaleza Declaration, which recognized the potential of the SSE to generate quality jobs, promote fair working conditions, and enhance environmental sustainability within just transition frameworks. It also acknowledges foundational texts such as the ILO’s 2022 resolution on decent work and the SSE, and recent UNGA resolutions that underscore the SSE’s growing global relevance.

Among the priority actions identified are:

Development of enabling policy environments

Expansion of capacity-building and knowledge-sharing initiatives

Creation of tailored financing mechanisms

Strengthening of statistical systems for better SSE visibility

A Path Forward

With its influential presence at the summit, the ILO reinforced its role as a global catalyst for social innovation and sustainable development. As the world grapples with complex challenges—from climate change to inequality—this gathering marks a pivotal moment for aligning public policy with social innovation strategies that are inclusive, participatory, and future-facing.

Through enhanced collaboration, evidence-based policies, and strengthened networks, the ILO and its partners signal a clear commitment to empowering communities and reshaping economies in ways that are just, equitable, and sustainable for all.