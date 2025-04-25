Rahul Gandhi Consoles Pahalgam Attack Victims Amid Heightened Tensions

In a show of solidarity, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir to console victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Congress leader Salman Khurshid affirmed the need for compassion, stating that Gandhi's visit aimed to support the affected families.

Amid these developments, Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria attended the Bharat Summit 2025 in Hyderabad to discuss strategies for social justice. The previous day, a central government-convened meeting drew political parties together to address security concerns and orchestrate a united response to the attack.

After returning from an overseas trip, Rahul Gandhi noted the cross-party condemnation of the attack. Meanwhile, the Indian government initiated stern countermeasures against Pakistan, postponing the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 to pressure them into ceasing support for terrorism.

In the wake of the attack, which claimed 26 lives at Baisaran meadow, efforts intensified to neutralize threats, prompting high alert for the Indian Army as families mourn their losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)