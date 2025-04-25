Lashkar-e-Taiba Associate Neutralized Amid Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

In a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, security forces neutralized an associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba during an ongoing encounter, officials reported on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Altaf Lalli, affiliated with the terrorist outfit.

The intense gunfight in the Kulnar area of Ajas also left two security personnel injured. According to police authorities, the injured officers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently stable. The operation was initiated following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, leading to the outbreak of hostilities.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army highlighted on social media that a joint search operation, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenced in Kolnar Ajas on April 25, 2025. The encounter between security forces and militants persists, with the operation actively continuing.

A separate clash in Udhampur district proved fatal for an Army soldier. The altercation was a result of another joint operation between security forces and militants. This development occurs amid heightened tensions following an attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

