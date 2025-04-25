India Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: Retaliatory Actions Initiated

In a strong response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has expressed profound sorrow for the victims, demanding swift retaliatory actions. He emphasized the need for giving security forces full autonomy to address the threat posed by terrorism.

During an interview with ANI, Tiwari highlighted the unanimous stance taken at an all-party meeting, where the Congress and INDIA Alliance pledged their support to the government's counter-terrorism efforts. Concerns were raised regarding potential security lapses and the delayed response of forces during the attack.

The terror incident in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. In retaliation, India has taken decisive steps against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and expelling Pakistani officials. Families of the victims continue to seek justice as the Indian Army remains on high alert.

