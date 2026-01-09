Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Takes a Stand on Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah supports the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, citing its adverse effects on the region. He emphasizes leveraging water resources for local projects and addresses tourism challenges. He notes that recent snowfall has spurred a revival in tourism, despite previous setbacks.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed support on Friday for the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, arguing that the long-standing agreement had negatively impacted Jammu and Kashmir's interests. Speaking at a press conference in Amritsar, Abdullah underscored his persistent opposition to the treaty, stating that its suspension affords the region the opportunity to harness its water resources.

Abdullah, highlighting his longstanding stance, stated, "I have been against it from the very first day. The Indus Water Treaty has greatly harmed us. It is good that the treaty has been suspended." He stressed the necessity of implementing measures to ensure Jammu and Kashmir can effectively exploit its water resources for the benefit of its people.

The Chief Minister elaborated on potential projects forwarded to the central government, including the Jhelum navigation barrage known as the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. "Water levels in Wular will rise, subsequently increasing the Jhelum's water level, enhancing electricity production, and facilitating navigation," Abdullah explained. He also noted continuous dialogue with the central government regarding these projects.

Addressing tourism sector challenges in Jammu and Kashmir over the previous year, Abdullah depicted it as particularly trying, with the Delhi bomb blast posing significant setbacks just as recovery seemed plausible. "Last year was difficult for us. When tourism started reviving, the Delhi bomb blast proved to be another setback," he stated.

However, Abdullah observed improvement with the recent onset of snowfall in Kashmir, noting increased tourist activity. "Since snowfall has begun, tourism in Kashmir has increased," he remarked. While affirming continued promotional efforts, Abdullah stated that tourism data would remain undisclosed.

He pointed out the significant tourist influx from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, acknowledging sustained efforts to rekindle tourism in these key regions. "We are trying our best to revive tourism in these states. I cannot say that we have succeeded, but it feels like tourism has gradually revived since snowfall has started," Abdullah concluded.

