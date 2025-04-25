Governor RN Ravi Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Intimidating Universities

In a scathing address at the inaugural session of the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi accused the state government of intimidating tactics aimed at dissuading university leaders from attending a key educational conference in Udhagamandalam.

Ravi detailed the alleged interference, claiming that police threatened vice-chancellors with dire consequences if they attended the two-day event focused on enhancing education quality. Highlighting systemic educational challenges, Ravi lamented the inadequate academic performance and autonomy of state institutions.

The conference aims to discuss a spectrum of educational issues, including implementing the National Credit Framework, fostering university collaborations, and integrating artificial intelligence to enhance learning outcomes, among others, shedding light on the pressing need for reform in the Tamil Nadu education sector.

