Left Menu

Governor RN Ravi Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Intimidating Universities

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi alleges that state police intimidated vice-chancellors to prevent their participation in an educational conference. RN Ravi emphasized the need for educational improvement, citing poor student performance and systemic issues in the state’s universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:06 IST
Governor RN Ravi Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Intimidating Universities
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address at the inaugural session of the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi accused the state government of intimidating tactics aimed at dissuading university leaders from attending a key educational conference in Udhagamandalam.

Ravi detailed the alleged interference, claiming that police threatened vice-chancellors with dire consequences if they attended the two-day event focused on enhancing education quality. Highlighting systemic educational challenges, Ravi lamented the inadequate academic performance and autonomy of state institutions.

The conference aims to discuss a spectrum of educational issues, including implementing the National Credit Framework, fostering university collaborations, and integrating artificial intelligence to enhance learning outcomes, among others, shedding light on the pressing need for reform in the Tamil Nadu education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025