Trump Open to Historic Iran Talks Amid Nuclear Deal Progress

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to meet with Iran's leaders to discuss nuclear disarmament. Following promising talks on a potential nuclear agreement, Trump asserted confidence in reaching a deal. However, he emphasized military action remains an option if Iran continues its nuclear advancement unchecked.

Updated: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:55 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated openness to dialogue with Iran's leadership amid ongoing discussions regarding the country's nuclear ambitions.

Following productive talks, a U.S. official highlighted significant advancements toward a potential agreement. Trump, speaking with Time magazine, expressed optimism about striking a deal with Iran.

However, he reiterated his readiness to take military action if negotiations fail, underscoring concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment programs exceeding limits stipulated by the 2015 accord.

