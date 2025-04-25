Trump Open to Historic Iran Talks Amid Nuclear Deal Progress

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated openness to dialogue with Iran's leadership amid ongoing discussions regarding the country's nuclear ambitions.

Following productive talks, a U.S. official highlighted significant advancements toward a potential agreement. Trump, speaking with Time magazine, expressed optimism about striking a deal with Iran.

However, he reiterated his readiness to take military action if negotiations fail, underscoring concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment programs exceeding limits stipulated by the 2015 accord.

