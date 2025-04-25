Tragedy at Aliyar Reservoir: A Fun Trip Turns Fatal for Students

A recreational trip for 29 physiotherapy students from Chennai turned deadly when three of them drowned at the Aliyar reservoir on Friday. Aged 19 and 21, the victims had been enjoying a day out when disaster struck.

According to police reports, the students ventured into an area of the reservoir not commonly used by locals due to its dangerous depth. One student slipped into a deep part of the water, prompting two others to try and save him, leading all three to drown.

Rescue efforts by locals and the Fire and Rescue department resulted in the recovery of the bodies about an hour later. The deceased were transported to a government hospital in Pollachi for autopsy, marking a somber end to what was meant to be a fun outing.

(With inputs from agencies.)