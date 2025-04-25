Left Menu

Tragedy at Aliyar Reservoir: A Fun Trip Turns Fatal for Students

Three college students tragically drowned at Aliyar reservoir during a recreational trip. While bathing, one student fell into a deep area. Two others drowned trying to save each other. Police and locals recovered the bodies, which were sent for autopsy in Pollachi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:41 IST
Tragedy at Aliyar Reservoir: A Fun Trip Turns Fatal for Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recreational trip for 29 physiotherapy students from Chennai turned deadly when three of them drowned at the Aliyar reservoir on Friday. Aged 19 and 21, the victims had been enjoying a day out when disaster struck.

According to police reports, the students ventured into an area of the reservoir not commonly used by locals due to its dangerous depth. One student slipped into a deep part of the water, prompting two others to try and save him, leading all three to drown.

Rescue efforts by locals and the Fire and Rescue department resulted in the recovery of the bodies about an hour later. The deceased were transported to a government hospital in Pollachi for autopsy, marking a somber end to what was meant to be a fun outing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025