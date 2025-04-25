Prayagraj Student Tops UP Board 12th Exams with Stellar Results
Mehak Jaiwal from Prayagraj tops UP 12th exams with 97% as aspiration for medicine drives her success. The remarkable results announced by UPMSP spotlight dedication and support from educators, with the government honoring top performance. Students Shivani Yadav and Anushka Singh also shine with impressive scores.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable academic achievement, Mehak Jaiwal, hailing from Prayagraj, clinched the top spot in the Uttar Pradesh Board 12th exams, attaining an impressive score exceeding 97%. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) unveiled the 2025 results on Friday, highlighting the students' hard work and familial support.
Mehak, with dreams to pursue a medical career, lauded her family's unwavering encouragement and her teachers' guidance. 'Securing 97% is a dream realized through relentless effort. My family's and teachers' support was pivotal,' she remarked to ANI. Her success story resonates as she sets her sights on medical school.
In response to the stellar performances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the achievers. In a message on X, he emphasized the role of dedication and discipline in their successes and reiterated the state's commitment to honor the top students. Meanwhile, others like Shivani Yadav and Anushka Singh have similarly demonstrated academic excellence with aspirations in civil services and engineering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Murshidabad Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Banerjee's Silence Amid Chaos
Sacred Heart School: Pioneering Academic Excellence in Siliguri
Yogi Adityanath Praises Guru Gobind Singh, Criticizes Aurangzeb
Waqf Law Sparks Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Silence
Political Turmoil: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal Violence