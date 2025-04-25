Left Menu

Prayagraj Student Tops UP Board 12th Exams with Stellar Results

Mehak Jaiwal from Prayagraj tops UP 12th exams with 97% as aspiration for medicine drives her success. The remarkable results announced by UPMSP spotlight dedication and support from educators, with the government honoring top performance. Students Shivani Yadav and Anushka Singh also shine with impressive scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST
UP Board Class 12 toppers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable academic achievement, Mehak Jaiwal, hailing from Prayagraj, clinched the top spot in the Uttar Pradesh Board 12th exams, attaining an impressive score exceeding 97%. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) unveiled the 2025 results on Friday, highlighting the students' hard work and familial support.

Mehak, with dreams to pursue a medical career, lauded her family's unwavering encouragement and her teachers' guidance. 'Securing 97% is a dream realized through relentless effort. My family's and teachers' support was pivotal,' she remarked to ANI. Her success story resonates as she sets her sights on medical school.

In response to the stellar performances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the achievers. In a message on X, he emphasized the role of dedication and discipline in their successes and reiterated the state's commitment to honor the top students. Meanwhile, others like Shivani Yadav and Anushka Singh have similarly demonstrated academic excellence with aspirations in civil services and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

