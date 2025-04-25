Prayagraj Student Tops UP Board 12th Exams with Stellar Results

In a remarkable academic achievement, Mehak Jaiwal, hailing from Prayagraj, clinched the top spot in the Uttar Pradesh Board 12th exams, attaining an impressive score exceeding 97%. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) unveiled the 2025 results on Friday, highlighting the students' hard work and familial support.

Mehak, with dreams to pursue a medical career, lauded her family's unwavering encouragement and her teachers' guidance. 'Securing 97% is a dream realized through relentless effort. My family's and teachers' support was pivotal,' she remarked to ANI. Her success story resonates as she sets her sights on medical school.

In response to the stellar performances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the achievers. In a message on X, he emphasized the role of dedication and discipline in their successes and reiterated the state's commitment to honor the top students. Meanwhile, others like Shivani Yadav and Anushka Singh have similarly demonstrated academic excellence with aspirations in civil services and engineering.

