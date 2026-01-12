Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Swami Vivekanand's Legacy on National Youth Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary, highlighting his role in reviving India's self-awareness. Speaking at National Youth Day, Adityanath reflected on Vivekanand's transformative journey and shared his belief in India's potential to be a global leader through youth empowerment and spiritual consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:08 IST
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Swami Vivekanand's Legacy on National Youth Day
Swami Vivekanand
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt address on National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Swami Vivekanand's pivotal role in rekindling India's self-awareness.

He described Vivekanand as a symbol of India's dormant consciousness reborn, noting his influential declarations at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893, where Vivekanand highlighted India's tradition of human welfare.

Adityanath urged the youth to emulate Vivekanand's ideals, focusing on goals and persistence, while committing to tackle drug abuse, provide job opportunities, and attract significant investment in the state.

TRENDING

1
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
2
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India
3
India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

 India
4
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026