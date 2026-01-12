Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Swami Vivekanand's Legacy on National Youth Day

In a heartfelt address on National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Swami Vivekanand's pivotal role in rekindling India's self-awareness.

He described Vivekanand as a symbol of India's dormant consciousness reborn, noting his influential declarations at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893, where Vivekanand highlighted India's tradition of human welfare.

Adityanath urged the youth to emulate Vivekanand's ideals, focusing on goals and persistence, while committing to tackle drug abuse, provide job opportunities, and attract significant investment in the state.