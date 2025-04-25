Bulgaria's Bold Move Towards Green Railways

Bulgaria has embarked on a transformative journey to green its railway sector, signing a substantial contract with French train manufacturer Alstom worth one billion lev ($580.65 million). The initiative aims to decrease the nation's reliance on fossil fuels and align with EU peers in reducing carbon emissions.

According to a government announcement, Alstom will supply 35 zero-emission electric multiple units. Notably, 12 of these units will benefit from EU recovery funds, while Bulgaria will finance the rest. These efforts mark a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

Following the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted the 'complex tasks' ahead, including restructuring state railways and repairing tracks to accommodate the new trains. The initial deliveries are expected by August next year.

