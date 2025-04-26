Manipur Security: Recoveries, Arrests, and Public Safety Initiatives
Manipur remains tense yet controlled with extensive security operations recovering weapons and making key arrests. Authorities also busted a major drug ring and seized illicit substances. Furthermore, local police were lauded for sports achievements. Public warnings issued to curb misinformation and encourage the return of stolen arms.
Manipur is experiencing a tense yet stable situation, following concerted efforts by security forces conducting search operations across hill and valley districts. Recent operations led to the recovery of various arms and ammunition, including a Carbine Machine Gun, .303 rifles, hand grenades, and IEDs from strategic locations.
On the enforcement front, several key arrests were made. Wayenbar Bijoy Meitei, allegedly a UNLF sympathizer, was apprehended with an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition. Security forces also detained active PREPAK(Pro) members and PLA/RPF cadres in separate operations, disrupting extortion activities and recovering communication devices.
In a significant drug bust, authorities seized 3.9 kg of brown sugar and other narcotics in Thoubal District. Manipur's police personnel received accolades for their athletic achievements at national competitions, while public safety measures were intensified, including vehicle inspections and urging cooperation to counter misinformation.
