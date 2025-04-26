Delhi Enforces Central Order as India Revokes Visas for Pakistani Nationals

In response to a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Delhi government has swiftly moved to implement the Central Government's directive demanding that Pakistani nationals vacate India immediately. This stern measure reflects the Centre's rigid stance towards Pakistan in light of increased tensions.

The Home Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi confirmed on Friday that all existing visas for Pakistani citizens, except for those pertaining to medical, diplomatic, and long-term purposes, have been annulled effective April 27, 2025. Medical visas will now only be valid until April 29, with no further issuances planned.

These actions follow a series of stringent countermeasures by India, which includes suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the integrated check post at the Attari border. Defense personnel in Pakistan's High Commission have been declared Persona Non Grata, and the associated advisory staff will be pulled back. Additionally, both countries will reduce their high commission staff to 30 individuals by May 1, 2025.

