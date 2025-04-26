Intensified Crackdown: J-K Authorities Demolish Suspects' Homes Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have intensified their crackdown by demolishing homes linked to suspects involved in the incident. The attack claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, and left many others injured, fueling national outrage.

Authorities have targeted properties in Shopian and Kulgam districts, including the house of Zakir Ahmad Ganie, believed to have participated in the April 22 assault. The security forces also demolished the residence of a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, Adil Guree, in Anantnag, who remains at large with a reward on his capture.

The demolitions follow public outcry and are part of broader security measures initiated after the attacks on tourists in Pahalgam. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation during his visit to Srinagar, underscoring the heightened alert and ongoing operations aimed at neutralizing terror elements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)