J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Visits Ramban for Post-Cloudburst Assessment

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah traveled from Srinagar to Ramban on Saturday to evaluate the aftermath of a cloudburst that occurred a week earlier. This marks his second visit to the disaster-stricken area, indicating his dedication to aiding the region.

Severe weather, including continuous rain and hailstorms, led to landslides and widespread destruction. In Bagahana village, a house collapse resulted in three fatalities, including two children. After the cloudburst on April 22, initial restoration began, addressing damage to a temple and vehicles.

Gool's Sub Divisional Magistrate Imtiyaz Ahmed confirmed that the flash floods caused significant property damage, affecting 37 houses and a temple, though no lives were lost during this event. Efforts for assessing and addressing the losses are ongoing, ensuring locals receive necessary aid, including medicine and food.

Omar Abdullah, along with senior officials, navigated difficult terrains to reach the devastated Kela Morh area. His visit included meetings with affected residents and officials, receiving updates on relief operations. District administration teams, supported by local organizations, are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and assist affected communities.

