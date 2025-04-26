Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack Spurs Global Support: India Responds with Crackdown

Following the Pahalgam attack, Congress leader Udit Raj called for decisive action against Pakistan. Security forces have intensified operations in Jammu and Kashmir, demolishing houses of suspects linked to the attack. The global community is rallying in India's favor, openly criticizing Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:47 IST
Pahalgam Attack Spurs Global Support: India Responds with Crackdown
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which saw 26 people, including a Nepali national, lose their lives, Congress leader Udit Raj remarked that the global sentiment currently leans towards India. He urged the Indian government to seize this rare moment to take stronger action against Pakistan, highlighting the international community's criticism of Pakistan's role.

In a swift crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir authorities and security forces have demolished the houses of suspects tied to the attack. This includes properties in Chotipora village, Shopian district, and Mutalhama village, Kulgam district, linked to those believed involved. The action follows the demolition of the residence of Adil Thokar, alias Adil Guree, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Guree village, who is considered a key figure in the attack.

Meanwhile, significant tension persists along the Line of Control (LoC) as the Pakistan Army's recent provocations were met with fitting responses from Indian troops. The April 25-26 incidents have heightened alerts, as authorities continue their crackdown on terrorism, aiming to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam tragedy to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025