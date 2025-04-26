Pahalgam Attack Spurs Global Support: India Responds with Crackdown

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which saw 26 people, including a Nepali national, lose their lives, Congress leader Udit Raj remarked that the global sentiment currently leans towards India. He urged the Indian government to seize this rare moment to take stronger action against Pakistan, highlighting the international community's criticism of Pakistan's role.

In a swift crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir authorities and security forces have demolished the houses of suspects tied to the attack. This includes properties in Chotipora village, Shopian district, and Mutalhama village, Kulgam district, linked to those believed involved. The action follows the demolition of the residence of Adil Thokar, alias Adil Guree, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Guree village, who is considered a key figure in the attack.

Meanwhile, significant tension persists along the Line of Control (LoC) as the Pakistan Army's recent provocations were met with fitting responses from Indian troops. The April 25-26 incidents have heightened alerts, as authorities continue their crackdown on terrorism, aiming to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam tragedy to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)