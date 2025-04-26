Uttarakhand CM Orders Identification and Deportation of Pakistani Nationals Amid Security Measures

In a stringent move following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered senior officials to identify and repatriate Pakistani citizens residing in the state. During a meeting at his residence, the chief minister emphasized immediate action against unauthorized residents using fraudulent documents to access government benefits.

The directive arrives in the wake of a terrorist assault on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow, claiming 26 lives, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Dhami has also urged officials to strengthen security on the Chardham Yatra route, set to commence on April 30, by ensuring vigilance and detaining anyone exhibiting suspicious behavior. Public awareness campaigns and toll-free numbers will be launched to enhance community vigilance.

Meanwhile, India has heightened its strategic response to Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. Following a CCS meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Attari Check Post. The nation has further curtailed diplomatic ties by reducing the high commission's staff and annulling advisory posts in both countries, demanding personnel withdrawals by May 1, 2025, after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's announcement at a press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)