Water Wars: Indo-Pak Tensions Soar Over Indus Treaty

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks on the Indus Water Treaty after India suspended it post-terror attack. Chugh emphasized India's stance against terrorism, reinforcing Modi's government's actions. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister admitted past support for terror, warning of potential 'all-out war' with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:18 IST
Water Wars: Indo-Pak Tensions Soar Over Indus Treaty
BJP MP Tarun Chugh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to mount following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam. The incident saw BJP MP Tarun Chugh criticize Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his comments on the treaty's significance despite ongoing hostilities.

Chugh stressed that India will not share its water resources without solid reasons, affirming that countries supporting terrorism will face severe consequences. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's firm stance against terrorism and the importance of upholding national security.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif, in an interview with Sky News, conceded that Pakistan has a history of supporting terror groups, a claim further escalating tensions. India, adopting diplomatic measures, underscored its commitment to counter-terrorism, as it announced the closure of borders and suspended various bilateral engagements. The geopolitical crisis continues to unfold with both nations redefining regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

