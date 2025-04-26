Odisha Sets Ambitious Paddy Procurement Target
The Odisha government plans to procure 14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Rabi season, starting May 1. The initiative will span 20 districts and involve 965 agricultural co-ops. Financial incentives include Rs 2,300 per quintal in MSP and accelerated direct payments to farmers.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is aiming to procure 14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during this year's Rabi season, commencing the operation on May 1 across 20 out of 30 districts, as stated by officials on Saturday.
The decision was finalized at the State-level Procurement Committee meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The meeting had virtual participation from district collectors and saw key discussions outlined by Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.
In addition to setting the new procurement target, the committee emphasized rapid financial transactions and leveraging technology for monitoring, with farmers set to receive Rs 2,300 per quintal in minimum support price directly in their accounts within 48 hours post procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drought and Debt: The Perils Facing Maharashtra's Farmers
Arunachal's Agro Ambitions: Boosting Exports and Empowering Farmers
Farmers Demand Justice: Sit-In Protest Ignites Tensions
Controversy Erupts Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers and Financial Gain
Uttar Pradesh Simplifies Wheat Procurement for Farmers