Odisha Sets Ambitious Paddy Procurement Target

The Odisha government is aiming to procure 14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during this year's Rabi season, commencing the operation on May 1 across 20 out of 30 districts, as stated by officials on Saturday.

The decision was finalized at the State-level Procurement Committee meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The meeting had virtual participation from district collectors and saw key discussions outlined by Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

In addition to setting the new procurement target, the committee emphasized rapid financial transactions and leveraging technology for monitoring, with farmers set to receive Rs 2,300 per quintal in minimum support price directly in their accounts within 48 hours post procurement.

