RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Halts Farmers' March After Success in Talks Over Compensation Demands

RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal halted a proposed march to Jaipur for farmers' demands after successful talks with the government. Promises were made to address illegal mining and compensate affected farmers. An initial inconclusive round was followed by a successful negotiation, averting further protest escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:24 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal has called off a planned march to Jaipur advocating for farmers' issues, including land compensation. The decision followed productive talks between government officials and protesters on Tuesday night.

The negotiations, held late on Tuesday at a hotel on the Ajmer-Nagaur border, involved local government authorities, such as the Nagaur district collector and superintendent of police. They engaged in discussions with the farmers' delegation led by an RLP leader.

Key agreements included addressing the rampant illegal gravel mining and ensuring compensation for farmers impacted by rail and power projects. This outcome followed earlier inconclusive talks led by RLP's Dilip Choudhary and forestalled a mass farmer's movement towards Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

