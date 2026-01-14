Left Menu

RLP Convenes Talks: Farmers' Demands on the Table

RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal called off a march to Jaipur over farmers' demands after talks with government officials. The administration agreed to address illegal mining and offer compensation for affected farmers. Initial talks were inconclusive, but further discussions led to progress on key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:58 IST
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal has halted a planned march to Jaipur that aimed to push for farmers' demands. The decision followed successful negotiations between government representatives and protesters, an RLP leader revealed.

The talks, which occurred at a hotel on the Ajmer-Nagaur border late Tuesday night, included key officials like the Nagaur district collector and the superintendent of police, who engaged with a delegation of farmers. "The administration has agreed to a crack down on illegal gravel mining and will ensure compensation for farmers impacted by railway and power projects," an RLP leader stated.

The initial discussions between the farmers' delegation, led by RLP leader Dilip Choudhary, and district officials were inconclusive. Despite this, progress was made during subsequent negotiations. Beniwal, who initially began the journey from Nagaur with numerous supporters, had considered blocking the Nagaur-Ajmer highway but ultimately decided against proceeding to Jaipur.

