RLP Convenes Talks: Farmers' Demands on the Table

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal has halted a planned march to Jaipur that aimed to push for farmers' demands. The decision followed successful negotiations between government representatives and protesters, an RLP leader revealed.

The talks, which occurred at a hotel on the Ajmer-Nagaur border late Tuesday night, included key officials like the Nagaur district collector and the superintendent of police, who engaged with a delegation of farmers. "The administration has agreed to a crack down on illegal gravel mining and will ensure compensation for farmers impacted by railway and power projects," an RLP leader stated.

The initial discussions between the farmers' delegation, led by RLP leader Dilip Choudhary, and district officials were inconclusive. Despite this, progress was made during subsequent negotiations. Beniwal, who initially began the journey from Nagaur with numerous supporters, had considered blocking the Nagaur-Ajmer highway but ultimately decided against proceeding to Jaipur.