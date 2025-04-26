Left Menu

Hema Malini Voices Concerns Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP MP Hema Malini meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath after expressing concern over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian government has taken measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, amid nationwide panic among Kashmiri students fearing harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:52 IST
BJP MP Hema Malini meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow (Photo/ CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Hema Malini, Member of Parliament from Mathura, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. The courtesy meeting follows Malini's public expression of concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left the nation reeling.

Earlier, the BJP MP emphasized the severity of the incident, which claimed 26 lives, and noted the government's ongoing investigation. She reassured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation regarding the attack, affirming, 'Our Prime Minister will give a reply to this, he will definitely do something about this...'

In response to the attack, India has taken decisive steps, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, as determined by the Cabinet Committee on Security. Meanwhile, unrest has spread among Kashmiri students nationwide amid threats and alleged harassment, though security agencies have denied such claims, asserting their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

