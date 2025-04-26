Hema Malini Voices Concerns Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a significant development, Hema Malini, Member of Parliament from Mathura, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. The courtesy meeting follows Malini's public expression of concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left the nation reeling.

Earlier, the BJP MP emphasized the severity of the incident, which claimed 26 lives, and noted the government's ongoing investigation. She reassured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation regarding the attack, affirming, 'Our Prime Minister will give a reply to this, he will definitely do something about this...'

In response to the attack, India has taken decisive steps, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, as determined by the Cabinet Committee on Security. Meanwhile, unrest has spread among Kashmiri students nationwide amid threats and alleged harassment, though security agencies have denied such claims, asserting their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)