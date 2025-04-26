Himachal Pradesh Tourism Boosted by Strategic Supply Chain Agreement

In a pivotal move to bolster tourism and strengthen its financial footing, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has forged a strategic pact with the Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali revealed this development during a press briefing in Shimla, emphasizing sustained efforts to expedite tourism growth while curbing operational expenditures.

Bali detailed that a new agreement was inked between HPTDC and the Civil Supplies Corporation, ensuring that all fundamental procurement, ranging from toiletries to kitchen essentials, will be streamlined through the latter. He highlighted the corporation's financial turnover swell from Rs 78 crore to over Rs 109 crore, attributing it to diligent efforts despite challenges like natural disasters.

Looking ahead, Bali underscored the need for urgent renovation work to achieve further financial growth, aiming for a turnover surge between Rs 300 and Rs 500 crore. He conveyed that the Civil Supplies agreement unveils significant savings and is set to overhaul the procurement process, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness with rigorous oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)