Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Boosted by Strategic Supply Chain Agreement

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairman Raghubir Singh Bali announced a strategic agreement with the Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation to streamline purchases and improve financial strength. The plan includes renovations and increased tourism marketing, aiming to significantly raise HPTDC's annual turnover and enhance guest facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Boosted by Strategic Supply Chain Agreement
Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to bolster tourism and strengthen its financial footing, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has forged a strategic pact with the Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali revealed this development during a press briefing in Shimla, emphasizing sustained efforts to expedite tourism growth while curbing operational expenditures.

Bali detailed that a new agreement was inked between HPTDC and the Civil Supplies Corporation, ensuring that all fundamental procurement, ranging from toiletries to kitchen essentials, will be streamlined through the latter. He highlighted the corporation's financial turnover swell from Rs 78 crore to over Rs 109 crore, attributing it to diligent efforts despite challenges like natural disasters.

Looking ahead, Bali underscored the need for urgent renovation work to achieve further financial growth, aiming for a turnover surge between Rs 300 and Rs 500 crore. He conveyed that the Civil Supplies agreement unveils significant savings and is set to overhaul the procurement process, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness with rigorous oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025