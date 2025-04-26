Akhilesh Yadav Urges Concrete Government Response Post-Pahalgam Attack

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has prompted Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to express solidarity with the victims and their families, urging the central government to formulate a strong response. Yadav emphasized that political agendas should not take precedence in light of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens.

Addressing the media, Yadav underscored the nation's shared grief and collective condemnation of such attacks. He highlighted the need for concrete measures to be taken against Pakistan to prevent future security breaches. The entire nation, he noted, stands united in supporting governmental efforts to tackle terrorism.

Yadav further advocated for decisive action in securing the country's borders and safeguarding its economic stability. He backed the government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, underscoring the Samajwadi Party's full support for additional 'water ban' measures. Intelligence agencies have since identified 14 local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)