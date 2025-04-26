New Hope in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, senior negotiators from Iran and the United States convened for a fresh round of indirect discussions in Oman this weekend, seeking to finalize a deal to limit Tehran's nuclear program. These efforts aim to prevent Iran from advancing towards a nuclear weapon.

The talks, conducted through Omani intermediaries, represented constructive steps, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing optimism about reaching an agreement. However, Iran remains firm in demanding sanctions relief as its economy continues to falter under international restrictions.

Despite both countries professing a commitment to diplomacy, substantial disagreements persist. Iran, maintaining its defense capabilities as non-negotiable, has emphasized its readiness to curb nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)