Jammu & Kashmir Congress Leader Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra has strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing his disapproval not just as a political leader, but also as a Kashmiri and a Muslim. He commended local residents for displaying courage in the face of adversity and rejecting the terrorists' agenda.

Karra emphasized that Kashmiris are inherently peaceful and are wrongly portrayed by extremists. He paid tribute to the victims of the attack and praised the courage of locals, urging that the issue should not be politicized. 'We will approach this with reason and not seek to score political points,' he stated.

Amid increased security concerns, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists within Jammu and Kashmir, assisting foreign terrorists from Pakistan. These individuals are linked to groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The list includes names like Adil Rehman Dentoo, Asif Ahmed Sheikh, and others, aged 20-40 years, involved in providing logistical support.

Among the victims of the attack were 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, who tragically lost their lives in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley.

