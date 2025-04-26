Left Menu

J&K Agriculture Minister's Courtesy Call Sparks Unity Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Discussions focused on ensuring the safety of Kashmiris in Himachal Pradesh. The central government has taken decisive actions against Pakistan in response to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:38 IST
J&K Agriculture Minister's Courtesy Call Sparks Unity Against Terrorism
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu with J-K Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar. (Photo: Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic interaction, Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar visited Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. According to an official statement, the visit was a courtesy call aimed at strengthening interstate relations amidst a tense backdrop.

Acknowledging the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Minister Dar urged increased security for Kashmiri residents in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhu assured that the state would uphold its commitment to peace and brotherhood, pledging measures to safeguard the Kashmiri community.

The Pahalgam attack, one of the most lethal since the 2019 Pulwama incident, has prompted strong governmental action. The central government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and restricted visas as a response, with a clear message of zero tolerance toward terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

