ISRO Achieves Milestone with Semicryogenic Engine Hot Test Success

ISRO has reached a noteworthy landmark by successfully executing a short-duration hot test of its Semicryogenic Engine at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Odisha. This event follows the initial success recorded on March 28, 2025, as part of a structured series of evaluations for the engine's comprehensive development.

The recent test, held on April 24, focused on the Engine Power Head Test Article, which comprises all engine systems save for the thrust chamber. Conducted over 3.5 seconds, the test effectively validated the engine's start-up sequence, showing ISRO's progress toward integrating the engine into its launch vehicles.

In the course of the test, the engine achieved ignition and operated at 60% of its rated power, proving steady and controlled performance. ISRO's testing is aimed at confirming the design integrity and performance of crucial subsystems, furthering efforts to qualify the entire engine system for eventual deployment in space missions.

