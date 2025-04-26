BRO Races Against Time to Restore Sikkim's Rain-Ravaged Roads

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated urgent restoration projects in north Sikkim, following substantial landslides due to a cloudburst and relentless rainfall. These efforts have enabled partial road connectivity, crucial for evacuating over 1,000 tourists stranded in the region. The catastrophic rainfall, measuring up to 130mm on April 24, severely disrupted roads leading to key tourist attractions including Lachen, Lachung, and Gomra.

The onslaught of weather conditions triggered multiple landslides and breaches in road formations, significantly impacting Sikkim's tourism-dependent infrastructure. Under Project Swastik, BRO teams are toiling day and night, amidst harsh weather, to repair vital road links. Despite facing a substantial 70-metre road breach on the Lachen route, intense restoration efforts continue.

By April 26, Project Swastik teams had achieved a critical milestone by reopening the Lachung road for the one-way movement of light vehicles. This effort has been pivotal in facilitating the safe evacuation of stranded tourists from Lachung and Lachen via the Donkyala Pass. As the early onset of monsoon persists, BRO remains committed to reinforcing and resourcing damaged roadways, keeping the security of road users a priority.

