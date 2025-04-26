Left Menu

BSF and J&K Police Tackle Terror Threat with Tribute and Tactical Action

In a solemn ceremony, the BSF paid tribute to fallen heroes of the Pahalgam terror attack, while J&K Police cracked down on terrorist associates in Srinagar. Extensive searches led to the discovery of weapons and busting a terrorist hideout as part of efforts to dismantle terror networks.

Border Security Forces (BSF) paiys tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attacks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday held a tribute ceremony for those who perished in the Pahalgam terror attack, a tragedy marking the region's bloodiest assault since the 2019 Pulwama incident. A special beating retreat was arranged in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura to honor the victims.

Simultaneously, the Srinagar Police executed expansive searches throughout the city, targeting Over Ground Workers and associates of banned terror outfits. These operations, in line with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, involved searches in 63 residences, aiming to gather evidence and intelligence to thwart plots against national security.

The police's concerted effort seeks to dismantle terror infrastructure within Jammu and Kashmir. A significant arms cache was recovered, including AK-47 rifles and ammunition. Meanwhile, the BSF announced changes to the ceremonial retreat at the Attari border, suspending symbolic gestures with Pakistani counterparts as a response to recent terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

