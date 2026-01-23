Left Menu

China's Economic Growth Target: A Closer Look

China is expected to set its economic growth target for this year between 4.5% and 5%, according to sources cited by the South China Morning Post. The State Council Information Office did not comment on this to Reuters. In 2025, China's economy grew by 5.0%, meeting its target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 06:16 IST
China is poised to aim for an economic growth target within the range of 4.5% to 5% this year, according to unnamed sources from the South China Morning Post.

The State Council Information Office of China has not provided comments on this development, despite inquiries from Reuters.

In the year 2025, the Chinese economy achieved 5.0% growth, aligning with the government's objectives for that period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

