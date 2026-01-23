China's Economic Growth Target: A Closer Look
China is expected to set its economic growth target for this year between 4.5% and 5%, according to sources cited by the South China Morning Post. The State Council Information Office did not comment on this to Reuters. In 2025, China's economy grew by 5.0%, meeting its target.
