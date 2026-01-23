Left Menu

EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

EU leaders convened in Brussels to address Donald Trump's reversal on Greenland, with the focus on restoring the EU-U.S. trade deal. Although cautious of future threats, they remain committed to strengthening transatlantic ties while seeking to increase their independence from U.S. dominance.

EU leaders convened a crucial summit in Brussels following Donald Trump's reversal on Greenland. The meeting aimed to realign transatlantic relations and proceed with the EU-U.S. trade deal, previously stalled due to U.S. pressures over acquiring Greenland.

Despite the relief from Trump's decision, EU leaders remain wary of potential future threats. Macron emphasized a stance of cautious vigilance, ready to employ defensive measures if necessary. The idea of reducing dependency on the U.S. while maintaining cooperative ties was a significant discussion point.

The EU's reliance on Washington, especially in defense, presents challenges amidst fluctuating diplomatic relations. The European Parliament anticipates resuming trade deal ratification, aiming to mend strained ties without bending to coercion.

