Left Menu

Solar Setback: Puerto Rico's Energy Crisis Intensifies as US Cancels Key Projects

The US government has canceled major solar projects in Puerto Rico, hindering renewable energy progress on the island. These projects aimed to aid low-income families but were scrapped due to grid stability concerns. The decision sparked outcry as Puerto Rico battles chronic power outages and energy system fragility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 23-01-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 06:14 IST
Solar Setback: Puerto Rico's Energy Crisis Intensifies as US Cancels Key Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US administration under President Donald Trump has recently pulled the plug on significant solar projects in Puerto Rico, leaving the island struggling with its persistent power outages and unstable electric grid. This decision halts initiatives intended to support 30,000 low-income families with renewable energy solutions.

In an email obtained by the Associated Press, the US Energy Department highlighted concerns over Puerto Rico's grid's stability, claiming that a shift to 100 percent renewable energy could introduce unwanted fluctuations. However, Javier Rúa Jovet from Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association challenges this view, noting that solar energy currently aids 200,000 families in preventing blackouts.

Amongst the scrapped projects was a $400 million program designed for low-income families, which was canceled recently. This move has disappointed many, including Dan Whittle of the Environmental Defense Fund, who expressed frustration over the federal government's stance as Puerto Ricans continue to rely heavily on outdated, fossil-fueled power plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
2
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026