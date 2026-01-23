Solar Setback: Puerto Rico's Energy Crisis Intensifies as US Cancels Key Projects

The US administration under President Donald Trump has recently pulled the plug on significant solar projects in Puerto Rico, leaving the island struggling with its persistent power outages and unstable electric grid. This decision halts initiatives intended to support 30,000 low-income families with renewable energy solutions.

In an email obtained by the Associated Press, the US Energy Department highlighted concerns over Puerto Rico's grid's stability, claiming that a shift to 100 percent renewable energy could introduce unwanted fluctuations. However, Javier Rúa Jovet from Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association challenges this view, noting that solar energy currently aids 200,000 families in preventing blackouts.

Amongst the scrapped projects was a $400 million program designed for low-income families, which was canceled recently. This move has disappointed many, including Dan Whittle of the Environmental Defense Fund, who expressed frustration over the federal government's stance as Puerto Ricans continue to rely heavily on outdated, fossil-fueled power plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)